NC Coronavirus Task Force Encourages Preparedness For COVID-19

North Carolina’s Coronavirus Disease Task Force is working on response plans to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the United States and the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The organization stressed that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans should be prepared for the possibility of the virus to spread within the country.

Not one group, ethnicity or population is at a higher risk for acquiring COVID-19 in the United States, NCDHHS said.

“We are asking North Carolinians to continue to plan ahead for the possibility of the spread of the infection, while the risk for North Carolina is low,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS, in a release.

NC Department of Health and Human Services recommended several “common sense measures” that can be taken to protect against the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. They include:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are ill;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose;

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

The Task Force had further recommendations for businesses and employers, including reviewing policies and procedures for remote or teleworking, where possible. More guidance for businesses is available on the CDC website.

Recommendations for colleges, universities, K-12 schools and child care facilities include reviewing absenteeism policies and procedures to make sure students or children, faculty and staff are not being encouraged to attend or work if they are sick.