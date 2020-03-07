© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

2 Coronavirus Cases Identified In SC -- Including 1 From An Unknown Origin

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published March 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST
coronavirus
University of Southern California

South Carolina reported its first two possible cases of COVID-19 -- the disease associated with the coronavirus -- and is waiting on final confirmation from the CDC. Officials are unsure of where one of the patients with a presumptive positive test contracted the virus.

State health officials say one of the patients is an elderly woman from Kershaw County -- northeast of Columbia -- who’s been hospitalized and is in isolation. State epidemiologist Linda Bell says the woman had not been traveling recently and doesn’t know how she may have been exposed to the virus.

"We're continuing to investigate to see if she had contact with someone who did potentially travel elsewhere and then that would make this case a connection to a travel-associated case," Bell said.

Another woman in Charleston County also has tested positive for the virus. She recently returned to Charleston after visiting France and Italy -- where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 -- last week. She’s now quarantined at her home and is reportedly doing well.

Health officials say anyone who’s been in contact with either patient is being monitored for possible symptoms, and Bell stressed that the risk to the general public remains low.

"There is no reason to alter your daily routines, other than to continue to be vigilant about keeping germs from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently with soap and water, and staying home when sick," Bell said.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is treating two possible cases of coronavirus, both in the Triangle area. At a news conference on Friday, officials said the state is working to get more testing kits and preparing for the possibility of additional cases.

Tags

HealthCoronavirus
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal