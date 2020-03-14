© 2020 WFAE
2nd Mecklenburg County Resident Has Coronavirus

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published March 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
CDC

A second Mecklenburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Saturday.

The person recently returned from the United Kingdom and is isolated at home, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said in a release. The person’s family members also are being quarantined.

“I would emphasize that at this point in time we do not have any evidence that community spread is occurring here,” Harris said.

Mecklenburg County’s first positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was announced Thursday; another positive case is in neighboring Cabarrus County.

Harris also urged anyone who might have COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — to contact healthcare providers before seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, urgent care or emergency room. Harris said Friday that Mecklenburg County has just three coronavirus tests supplied by the CDC.

Those most at risk are people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

As of Saturday, North Carolina is reporting 23 coronavirus cases, up from 15 on Friday. The most recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services identifies 16 of the cases in the Triangle area.

