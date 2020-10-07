© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

COVID-19 On Track To Be Third Leading Cause Of Death In Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published October 7, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
coronavirus
Pixabay

COVID-19 is on track to be the third leading cause of death in Mecklenburg County this year, according to the county’s public health director.

Leading Causes of Death
Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris presented preliminary death data for the county to county commissioners on Tuesday night.

“This is the first time in decades that we’ve had an infectious disease in the top 10 causes of death in this county,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners at a meeting Tuesday night.

Overall Mortality
According to preliminary state data, overall deaths in Mecklenburg County increased by about 13% in the first six months of 2020.

Harris presented North Carolina’s preliminary death data for the county during the meeting. According to Harris, in the first six months of 2020, overall deaths in Mecklenburg increased by 13% compared to the same time period in 2019. Harris said COVID-19 deaths account for about half of that increase.

“We do believe that a good chunk of that other half could be related to the pandemic,” she said. “Which would include people not going to the emergency room and having episodes that end in death.”

Harris said the increase in overall deaths could also be related to “some of the uptick in homicides” and “increases in some injuries.”

Harris said the numbers could increase in the future, since the death data are preliminary.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

HealthCoronavirus
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly