Health
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Free at-home COVID tests are back at Charlotte-area libraries starting Monday

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published February 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Starting Monday, Mecklenburg County’s health department is once again handing out free at-home rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 at certain Charlotte-area libraries.

The county suspended the program in late December because of a shortage of at-home test kits. But now the health department says it has received additional supply. Beginning Monday, county residents can pick up one free test kit curbside at certain library locations.

No identification, prescription or insurance is required and there is a maximum of four tests per household, the county said. Tests will be available while supplies last. Free at-home tests are also available at the county health department’s southeast Charlotte location on Billingsley Rd.

Here are the hours and locations for picking up test kits:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove (5935 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill (6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional (16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd (4429 South Blvd., Charlotte) 

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek (13620 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek (4045 North Tryon St., Ste. A, Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - West Boulevard (2157 West Blvd., Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Public Health–Southeast (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
