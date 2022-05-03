Here's how abortion laws in North and South Carolina could change if Roe is overturned

It could soon become more difficult to receive an abortion in the Carolinas.

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, according to a leaked draft of a majority court opinion obtained by Politico . The Supreme Court Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document but stressed it was “not the court’s final position,” NPR reported .

Abortion is currently legal in both North and South Carolina — albeit with some restrictions. In North Carolina, a patient seeking an abortion must receive an ultrasound and consult with a medical professional 72 hours beforehand. Anyone under 18 who wishes to receive the procedure is required to get permission from a parent or guardian.

In South Carolina, the patient must get an ultrasound and consult with a medical care provider 24 hours ahead of time. An abortion can’t be performed in South Carolina after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless there are serious health concerns or the pregnancy is placing the patient in danger.

If Roe is overturned, abortions would not immediately become outright banned in the Carolinas. Neither state has what’s referred to as a “trigger law,” or a law that would take effect immediately if Roe is overturned. Roughly a dozen states are set to automatically ban or curtail abortion if the court’s conservative majority rules to overturn Roe with its decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, NPR reported .

Stricter laws on the way?

In 2021, South Carolina lawmakers passed and Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a “heartbeat bill.” The measure bans abortions, with a few exceptions, once a heartbeat is detectable, effectively prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The heartbeat bill has not been enforced because it has been blocked by courts. If Roe is overturned, the legal underpinnings of that block could be lifted.

In North Carolina, a state law passed in 1973 bans abortions after 20 weeks, except in certain medical emergencies, but is not enforceable because of Roe v. Wade. A federal court in 2021 upheld a lower court ruling that the measure was unconstitutional, though that could change if Roe is overturned. It’s not clear how quickly the laws would take effect following a Supreme Court ruling.

Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina are unlikely to pass a more restrictive abortion law that could escape Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. Though Republican lawmakers have a majority, it’s not a supermajority that would enable them to override a veto, though that could change if the Republicans win additional seats in the statehouse in November.

Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 3, 2022

“Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare,” Cooper tweeted Monday. “We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care.” As of early Tuesday afternoon, McMaster had not commented publicly.