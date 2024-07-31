© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

OneBlood issues call for donations following ransomware attack

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
The nonprofit OneBlood blood center said Wednesday it had been hit by a ransomware attac
AhmadArdity
/
Pixabay
The nonprofit OneBlood blood center said Wednesday it had been hit by a ransomware attack.

The nonprofit blood donation center OneBlood said Wednesday it had been hit by a ransomware attack that was impacting its software system.

The blood center serves much of the southeastern United States as is the sole provider for Atrium Health. It also provides blood for Levine Center Institute, Levine Children's Hospital and the Jeff Gordon Children's Center in Charlotte.

"Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible," Susan Forbes, a center spokesperson, said in a statement.

The statement said OneBlood was working with cyber security specialists, as well as federal, state and local agencies as part of the center's response.

The center remains operational and continues to collect, test and distribute blood, though staff are operating at a "significantly reduced capacity," the center said.

"We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational," Forbes said. "Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impact inventory availability."

OneBlood has asked the more than 250 hospital it serves to activate their critical blood shortage protocols for the time being.

The center said there while all blood types are needed, there is an especially urgent need for O Positive, O Negative and platelet donations. Appointments can made on the OneBlood website.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories.
