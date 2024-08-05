© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

OneBlood systems start to come back online after ransomware attack

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT

OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States announced Monday that its software is starting to come back online.

The organization is the primary provider for Atrium Health and also serves the Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children's Hospital and the Jeff Gordon Children's Center. It was hit with a ransomware attack July 29th and implemented manual processes to continue collecting and testing blood donations.

With Hurricane Debby moving into Florida, One Blood says there is an urgent need for platelet donations.
Health
