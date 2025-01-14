Charlotte-area hospitals implement visitor restrictions as respiratory viruses increase

Due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses locally, Atrium Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions starting Tuesday.

Children under 12 should not visit acute care hospitals, emergency departments, rehabilitation units and facilities, behavioral health, inpatient hospice, infusion centers and certain cancer areas including bone marrow transplant clinics. Visitors will also be asked to wear masks when in areas where direct patient care is provided and in emergency department waiting areas.

“By taking these steps, everyone in the community can contribute to slowing the spread of respiratory illnesses this season,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, chief infection prevention officer for Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a subsidiary, in a statement. “These preventive measures are simple but powerful in helping us protect ourselves and those most vulnerable.”