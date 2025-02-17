NC Department of Health funding mental health, substance abuse support

The North Carolina Department of Health is putting money toward mental health and substance use support for people at risk of regular incarceration.

The $11 million will be split between several community-based programs — like the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition's "Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion" — to increase their reach. These kinds of programs aim to provide treatment or community support as an alternative to incarceration. The investment is part of the state health department's larger commitment to improving behavioral health in the state.