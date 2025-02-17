© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC Department of Health funding mental health, substance abuse support

WFAE | By WUNC
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:53 AM EST

The North Carolina Department of Health is putting money toward mental health and substance use support for people at risk of regular incarceration.

The $11 million will be split between several community-based programs — like the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition's "Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion" — to increase their reach. These kinds of programs aim to provide treatment or community support as an alternative to incarceration. The investment is part of the state health department's larger commitment to improving behavioral health in the state.
Health
WUNC
See stories by WUNC