Mecklenburg County expands HIV testing for awareness week

This week, Mecklenburg County Public Health set up additional free, confidential HIV testing sites across Charlotte in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.

The Camp North End site is one of several locations offering free HIV screenings as well as information and referrals for pre-exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP — treatment that can prevent people from contracting the virus. Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said sites like these normalize testing for STIs such as HIV.

“It’s really important for people to know that this is normal. It’s routine — just like you get your blood pressure checked or you get on a scale and check your weight. It’s really important to check your HIV status and other STIs as well, and bringing it out here in this kind of setting kind of normalizes it," Washington said.

Washington noted that HIV testing isn’t part of routine checkups and must be requested during doctor's appointments. Mecklenburg County Public Health offers free, walk-in HIV and STI testing at multiple clinics. By the end of 2023, 7,446 people in the county were living with HIV, with 272 new cases that year. Health officials said HIV cases are disproportionately concentrated among Black residents, who account for three out of five new infections.

For more information on appointments and this week’s testing sites, call 704-432-TEST.