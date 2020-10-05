-
It’s been almost a year since President Trump announced that Mecklenburg would be a target for a national initiative to eradicate new HIV diagnoses and…
-
"Ten Good Reasons to Use a Condom," "HIV Facts" and "STD Facts" are the titles of brochures on a turnstile in the lobby. No, not in the health department.…
-
More than 300 uninsured people in Mecklenburg County will soon be able to get a drug that can prevent them from getting HIV. The county is funding this as…
-
UPDATED 12:18 p.m. 12/20/2017Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to fund a pilot project to help prevent the spread of HIV. The county has an infection…