NEWS BRIEFS

Gastonia opens improved cooling center after backlash

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT

The city of Gastonia is adjusting how it helps residents beat the heat. After facing community backlash earlier this month an outdoor cooling station, which consisted of just two fans and a few chairs placed directly under the sun, officials have shifted course.

WCNC reports now, the Salvation Army building in Gastonia is open as a designated indoor cooling center, where people can find air conditioning, bottled water, and snacks - a major upgrade from what was originally offered. If the heat index is below 95 degrees, the outdoor setup will remain available. When the index climbs to 95 or higher, residents will be welcomed inside the Salvation Army building for relief.

Dandria Bradley, the city’s Director of Communications & Marketing, said the confusion stemmed from a transition of responsibility. When Gaston County dissolved its Community Support Services Department last year, oversight of cooling stations shifted from the county to the city for the first time.
