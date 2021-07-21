© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WFAE

Better News Podcast Shows How WFAE, La Noticia Partner To Serve Charlotte’s Latino Community

WFAE
Published July 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ju-Don Marshall, left, and Hilda Gurdian
WFAE Chief Content Officer and EVP Ju-Don Marshall, left, and La Noticia Publisher Hilda Gurdian

Since June of 2020, WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language news organization serving North and South Carolina, have teamed up to cover the Latino community.

WFAE Chief Content Officer and EVP Ju-Don Marshall and La Noticia Publisher Hilda Gurdian joined "Better News" podcast host Michael O’Connell to discuss how they made this partnership a success not only for their newsrooms but the communities they serve.

itsalljournalism.jpg
Listen To The Episode
The Better News podcast is a partnership between It’s All Journalism and the American Press Institute to showcase successful innovative ideas. This episodes features the work of WFAE and La Noticia.

You can read more about the WFAE/La Noticia partnership on BetterNews.org.

Inside WFAE