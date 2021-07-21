Better News Podcast Shows How WFAE, La Noticia Partner To Serve Charlotte’s Latino Community

Since June of 2020, WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language news organization serving North and South Carolina, have teamed up to cover the Latino community.

WFAE Chief Content Officer and EVP Ju-Don Marshall and La Noticia Publisher Hilda Gurdian joined "Better News" podcast host Michael O’Connell to discuss how they made this partnership a success not only for their newsrooms but the communities they serve.

Listen To The Episode The Better News podcast is a partnership between It’s All Journalism and the American Press Institute to showcase successful innovative ideas. This episodes features the work of WFAE and La Noticia.

You can read more about the WFAE/La Noticia partnership on BetterNews.org.