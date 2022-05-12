WFAE’s Ju-Don Marshall recognized as a ‘Power Leader’ in North Carolina

Business North Carolina magazine has named Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer and executive vice president, as one of North Carolina’s most influential leaders in its annual “Power List.”

Marshall is the only public media executive included in the media and communications category.

“Power List” leaders are selected from interviews with business officials, research and reader nominations.

Ju-Don Marshall

Marshall joined WFAE in 2017. As chief content officer, she transformed WFAE from a public radio station into a multimedia organization by:



Establishing several digital initiatives.

Creating partnerships to amplify voices from diverse communities in Charlotte.

Leading the newsroom and content team to multiple awards.

In 2020, Marshall was promoted to executive vice president in addition to her duties as chief content officer.

Before joining WFAE, Marshall spent nearly two decades as an editor and executive across The Washington Post’s print and digital platforms. She led or contributed to news projects that have earned numerous awards including a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody Award and others. In 2019, she was highlighted as one of "14 Local News Leaders Who Are Shining Examples to the Field" by the Knight Foundation.

Marshall serves on various journalism industry boards or advisory councils, including those for the N.C. Open Government Coalition, the National Trust for Local News, Greater Public, Religion News Service, Report for America and the Center for Journalism and Liberty.

Marshall is a graduate of Howard University and studied at Harvard University as a Nieman Fellow.

