WFAE CEO Joe O’Connor reelected to NPR Board of Directors

Joe O’Connor, WFAE president and CEO, will serve a second three-year term on the NPR Board of Directors.

O’Connor is one of 12 directors who are managers of NPR member stations and elected to the Board by other member stations. The other nine members of the Board are prominent members of the public.

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the nonprofit corporation. The Board sets policies for NPR management, monitors performanceof NPR and provides financial oversight.

“I am humbled to receive once more the support of my fellow station CEO's who reelected me to this distinguished position in service to the NPR Network at this critical time in our nation's history when local, national and global journalism are more essential than ever to our democracy,” said O’Connor.

Joe O’Connor

O’Connor joined WFAE in 2015. Prior to joining the station, he was the founding general manager at Rhode Island Public Radio. Before coming to public media, O’Connor was a producer for “ABC News Nightline.” During his 22-year career at ABC News, he earned several awards, including a Du-Pont-Columbia Award, two Peabody Awards and five Emmy Awards. O’Connor has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from Boston University. He also studied at Harvard University as a Neiman Fellow. Leadership Charlotte named O’Connor “Newcomer of the Year” in 2017.