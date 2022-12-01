WFAE wins 3 “Best in the Nest” Awards
“Queen City Nerve” readers recognized WFAE in several categories in the “Best in the Nest” awards competition.
In the “News, Entertainment and Politics” section, readers voted WFAE as:
- “Best Local Media Outlet”
- “Best Radio Show” – Local content on “All Things Considered.” Runner-up was “Charlotte Talks.”
- “Best Podcast” – “Charlotte Talks”
“Best in the Nest” awards recognize the best things about Charlotte in five categories of more than 300 businesses, artists, restaurants and more.