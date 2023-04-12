David Boraks selected for NPR Climate Summit

WFAE climate reporter David Boraks will take part in NPR’s first climate summit in June in Washington, D.C.

As one of 16 participants from across the country, Boraks will attend audio training sessions and discuss climate topics. The summit also will include a mix of speakers, training sessions and discussion about climate topics.

For the past two years, Boraks has been a member of NPR’s environment and climate team, which is evolving into a larger NPR Climate Collaborative.

WFAE Climate Coverage

WFAE has expanded its coverage of climate change. As a climate reporter, Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. Some of his stories have looked at:



Colonial Pipeline’s gasoline spill in Huntersville.



Lithium mining in Gaston County.



Controversy surrounding wood pellets as a ‘clean energy.’



Flood insurance changes in North and South Carolina.



Climate anxiety as a mental health concern.



Boraks is a veteran journalist who has covered environmental stories for WFAE since 2016. In 2021, he produced “Asbestos Town,” which won Best Radio Documentary of 2021 from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Other awards and fellowships include:

National Press Foundation Bioenergy Fellowship



Knight Center for Specialized Journalism in Telecommunications



North Carolina Information Technology Association Media Award



Davidson College Sullivan Community Service Award



Annenberg/Knight Block-by-Block News Entrepreneur Fellowship



From 2006 to 2015, Boraks published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net. He has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei and others.