WFAE recognized with six Green Eyeshade awards

Winning awards isn't why WFAE's reporters work as journalists — but it’s nice to be recognized. And their work received a lot of recognition this week in the Green Eyeshade Awards sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists. The Green Eyeshades recognize outstanding journalism in the South.

WFAE Morning Edition newscaster Woody Cain won first place for the top newscast. This is his second top honor in the last few months. In May, he also won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the same category.

“Every day, I’m thankful we have Woody on the air,” said WFAE Executive Editor Greg Collard. “He’s among the best in the business, with his ability to organize and write a mountain of content, and then deliver all of it concisely throughout the morning.”

WFAE also was recognized with two second-place and three third-place awards in the following categories:

Investigative Reporting / Radio

Getting off the Bus, reported by Steve Harrison.

Feature Reporting / Radio

More than just a haircut, Latta Arcade's cornerstone barbershop fights to stay put, reported by Sarah Delia.

Breaking News Reporting / Radio

Meteorologist, pilot killed when Sky3 helicopter crashes on I-77, reported by Steve Harrison, Gwendolyn Glenn and Kenny Lee.

Public Service in Radio Journalism

Breaking Barriers, reported by Ann Doss Helms and Maria Ramirez Uribe.

Serious Commentary / Online

A collection of columns by Tommy Tomlinson

It’s Black History month, and Black history is under attack

Where is Mark Meadows’ official residence? Maybe in the hall of hypocrisy

Another CMS superintendent is gone and another school board fails to fully explain itself

Another mass shooting means we need a different kind of Memorial Day

Charlotte’s bus system needs to change before the wheels come off

