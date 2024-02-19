WFAE launches 'NewsWorthy,' a new daily podcast to help you keep up with Charlotte news

WFAE launched a new podcast this month: "NewsWorthy."

We know keeping up with the news can be a challenge. That's why each weekday morning, we're delivering "NewsWorthy," a podcast that brings you the most important stories and compelling conversations from the WFAE newsroom. Now you can stay connected when it works best for you.

Here's the deal: Each weekday, WFAE produces some two dozen local newscasts that air throughout the day at the top of every hour from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at the bottom of some hours. Our newscasters and hosts work hard to bring you the most important news headlines from the Charlotte region and across the state — in roughly two minutes. From the latest Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools decisions to politicians at the General Assembly in Raleigh, environmental news to sports scores, we work hard to distill, refine and deliver the news you need throughout the day.

It's a big effort, and we're proud of the product. Our newscasts have won awards, including the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

But what if your radio isn't turned on when a newscast happens and you miss it? We collect many of them on our website as headlines in our live news blog, but the actual sound often disappears.

At the same time, we know that more and more people are getting their news via audio-on-demand, whether that's listening to newspaper stories read aloud via apps or podcasts you can stream. We want to meet you where you are, whether that's on the radio dial or your smartphone. And we think our newscasts are worth listening to even if you don't happen to catch 90.7 WFAE at 2:04 p.m. on a Tuesday.

So we're collecting our newscasts, headlines and feature stories, and repackaging them for you each day via "NewsWorthy." You can follow all the latest news from Charlotte and beyond, on your schedule.

Give it a listen, a like, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.