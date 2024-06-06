WFAE honored with two public media awards

The Public Media Journalists Association said Thursday that WFAE has won two awards for its work in 2023.

PMJA, an association representing public media journalists across the U.S., chose a total of 269 winners nationwide out of more than 1,450 entries.

“We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest," said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers.

WFAE won:

