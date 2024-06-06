WFAE honored with two public media awards
The Public Media Journalists Association said Thursday that WFAE has won two awards for its work in 2023.
PMJA, an association representing public media journalists across the U.S., chose a total of 269 winners nationwide out of more than 1,450 entries.
“We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest," said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers.
WFAE won:
- First Place in the Collaborations category for Fractured, a series that explored how North Carolina's mental health system is failing mentally ill inmates and others in need of critical mental health care.
- Second Place in Interview Podcast for "Nat Glover's path to becoming Florida's first Black sheriff since Reconstruction," an episode of WFAE's SouthBound podcast.