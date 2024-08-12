WFAE names Julian Berger new Race & Equity reporter

Julian Berger

Journalist and Charlotte native Julian Berger has been named WFAE’s new Race & Equity reporter. In his new role, Berger will focus on immigrant communities, especially the Charlotte region’s large and growing Latino population.

Berger is currently a production assistant for NBC News, based in New York City. He majored in journalism and Hispanic studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, and has previously worked at La Noticia in Charlotte and CNN.

“Charlotte is far from the days of being a largely Black and white, Southern city,” said WFAE Executive Editor Ely Portillo. “With one out of six Charlotte residents now born somewhere outside the U.S., it’s critical that WFAE cover the diverse range of people and stories that make our region the fascinating place it is.”

A fluent Spanish speaker, Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.

“Charlotte is home to a vibrant and diverse community of foreign-born residents, and I am thrilled to return to my hometown, the Queen City, to share the stories of individuals who play a vital part in shaping our community,” Berger said.

His first day at WFAE will be Aug. 26.