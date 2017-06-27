Top Stories: White House Warns Syria; Google Fined Billions By E.U.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Google Hit With $2.7 Billion Fine By European Antitrust Monitor.
-- White House Suspects Syria Is Preparing For Another Chemical Attack.
-- From Birth To Death, Medicaid Affects The Lives Of Millions.
And here are more early headlines:
Federal Judge Extends Hold Nationally On Iraqi Deportations. ( MLive.com)
Court Finds Dutch Peacekeepers Partly Responsible In Srebrenica Massacre. ( Deutsche Welle)
Brazilian President Formally Accused Of Corruption. ( Reuters)
Second Landslide Hits Chinese Village Buried By Earlier Landslide. ( AP)
U.S. Firm Won't Sell Siding In Deadly London Fire. ( New York Times)
Hurricane Dora Continues To Pull Away Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()
Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chief Confirmed To New Term. ( The Hill)
