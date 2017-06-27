© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: White House Warns Syria; Google Fined Billions By E.U.

By Korva Coleman
Published June 27, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Google Hit With $2.7 Billion Fine By European Antitrust Monitor.

-- White House Suspects Syria Is Preparing For Another Chemical Attack.

-- From Birth To Death, Medicaid Affects The Lives Of Millions.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Judge Extends Hold Nationally On Iraqi Deportations. ( MLive.com)

Court Finds Dutch Peacekeepers Partly Responsible In Srebrenica Massacre. ( Deutsche Welle)

Brazilian President Formally Accused Of Corruption. ( Reuters)

Second Landslide Hits Chinese Village Buried By Earlier Landslide. ( AP)

U.S. Firm Won't Sell Siding In Deadly London Fire. ( New York Times)

Hurricane Dora Continues To Pull Away Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chief Confirmed To New Term. ( The Hill)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

