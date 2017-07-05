© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: Trump Heads To Europe; Fight Against ISIS In Mosul

By Korva Coleman
Published July 5, 2017 at 9:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump To Discuss North Korea Crisis While In Germany For G20 Summit.

-- Airlines In Turkey And Dubai Cleared From Laptop Ban.

-- In Iraq, Fight To Retake Mosul From ISIS Appears To Be In Its Final Stages.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Commander Insists A Few Hundred ISIS Fighters Still In Mosul. ( AP)

Ukraine Says It Thwarts Second Cyber Attack. ( Reuters)

China Asks Foreign Experts To Treat Ill Nobel Winner. ( Wall Street Journal)

Gas Pipeline Explosion Kills 5 In China. ( Reuters)

At Least 19 Killed In India Monsoon Flooding. ( Telegraph)

Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Hot Dog Eating Contest. ( ESPN)

Italian Farmer Makes Field Portrait Of Putin Ahead Of G20. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman