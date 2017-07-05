Top Stories: Trump Heads To Europe; Fight Against ISIS In Mosul
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump To Discuss North Korea Crisis While In Germany For G20 Summit.
-- Airlines In Turkey And Dubai Cleared From Laptop Ban.
-- In Iraq, Fight To Retake Mosul From ISIS Appears To Be In Its Final Stages.
And here are more early headlines:
Iraqi Commander Insists A Few Hundred ISIS Fighters Still In Mosul. ( AP)
Ukraine Says It Thwarts Second Cyber Attack. ( Reuters)
China Asks Foreign Experts To Treat Ill Nobel Winner. ( Wall Street Journal)
Gas Pipeline Explosion Kills 5 In China. ( Reuters)
At Least 19 Killed In India Monsoon Flooding. ( Telegraph)
Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Hot Dog Eating Contest. ( ESPN)
Italian Farmer Makes Field Portrait Of Putin Ahead Of G20. ( AP)
