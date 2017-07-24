© 2020 WFAE
'Sorry,' Beliebers: Justin Bieber Has Abruptly Canceled The Rest Of His Tour

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published July 24, 2017 at 5:48 PM EDT
Global Bieber fever: a shot of Indian media gathered before the pop megastar concert in Mumbai, India this May.
Justin Bieber has spent the last 18 months on the road promoting his album "Purpose." But after more than 150 shows on six continents, Bieber abruptly announced today that he is canceling the last leg of the tour. There were more than a dozen dates left across North America and East Asia, including high-profile stops at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. and Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium.

Last week, the singer was barred from performing in China due to his "bad behavior," the country's Municipal Bureau of Culture asserted.

The pop megastar's team posted a on his website this afternoon, stating that his cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances." But the tour has already been highly lucrative: as of April, it had grossed about $200 million, according to Billboard Magazine.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter for NPR Music.
