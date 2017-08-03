Top Stories: Trump On Russian Sanctions; Women's Advice On Surviving Childbirth
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Puts His Signature And His View On Sanctions Law, Following Presidential Trend.
-- Earthquake Shakes Central Oklahoma, One Of 7 In 28 Hours.
-- 'If You Hemorrhage, Don't Clean Up': Advice From Mothers Who Almost Died.
-- Germany, Vietnam Spar Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Former Oil Executive.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Kelly Called Sessions To Reassure Him About His Job. ( AP/CBS)
Trump Visiting West Virginia Again, This Time For Rally. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
Venezuela Says It Will Investigate Vote Tampering Claim. ( CNN)
Heat Records Set On The West Coast. ( The Oregonian)
