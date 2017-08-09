Top Stories: Tillerson On Trump's Words; The Start Of The Great Recession
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Tillerson: Trump Is Using Language Kim Jong Un Can Understand.
-- The Financial Crisis, 10 Years On.
And here are more early headlines:
Nagasaki Mayor Seeks Nuclear Ban On Bombing Anniversary. ( Kyodo)
Motorist Drives Into Crowd Of French Soldiers, Injuring 6. ( CBS)
New Orleans Officials Fired Over Failed Pumps During Floods. ( NOLA.com)
Mexican Drug Kingpin Hires High-Profile U.S. Attorney. ( NBC)
Earthquakes In China Kill 19, Injure Hundreds. ( Reuters)
Report: Low Level Of Air Contamination Found Near Nuclear Reservation. ( KING-TV)
Tens Of Thousands March Silently In Mumbai, Demanding Jobs. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.