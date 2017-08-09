Top Stories: Tillerson On Trump's Words; The Start Of The Great Recession

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tillerson: Trump Is Using Language Kim Jong Un Can Understand.

-- The Financial Crisis, 10 Years On.

And here are more early headlines:

Nagasaki Mayor Seeks Nuclear Ban On Bombing Anniversary. ( Kyodo)

Motorist Drives Into Crowd Of French Soldiers, Injuring 6. ( CBS)

New Orleans Officials Fired Over Failed Pumps During Floods. ( NOLA.com)

Mexican Drug Kingpin Hires High-Profile U.S. Attorney. ( NBC)

Earthquakes In China Kill 19, Injure Hundreds. ( Reuters)

Report: Low Level Of Air Contamination Found Near Nuclear Reservation. ( KING-TV)

Tens Of Thousands March Silently In Mumbai, Demanding Jobs. ( AP)

