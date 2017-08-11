Top Stories: Mueller's Probe Intensifies; Sanders On Health Care
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Mueller Turns Up The Heat With Unusual Search Warrant In Russia Probe.
-- Bernie Sanders Knows His Medicare-For-All Bill Won't Pass. That's Not The Point.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Again Issues Warning To North Korea. ()
Venezuelan Leader Calls For Meeting With Trump. ( AP)
Pesticide Traces Found In European Eggs, Dutch Farms Suspected. ( BBC)
3 Die In Crash Involving Border Protection Agents. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)
China Investigating Social Media Platforms. ( BBC)
Palestinian Leader Shutting Down Social Media, News Sites. ( VOA)
Cambodia Says Laos Violated Border, Issues Threat. ( AP)
Hong Kong Activist Says He Was Abused By Chinese Agents.( Reuters)
Danish Navy Searching For Missing Private, Small Submarine. ( AP)
