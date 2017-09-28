Beyoncé Joins 'Mi Gente' Remix, Donates Proceeds To Hurricane Relief

J Balvin released a remix of his Latin pop hit "Mi Gente" on Thursday night, and the guest verse could not have come from a bigger star.

Beyoncé joined Balvin and the song's original singer Willy William in what it's fair of them to hope will be the crossover follow-up to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" remix with Justin Bieber.

Queen Bey (like Bieber before her) sings in both English and Spanish on the track, which features a lyric video — bouncing cut-outs of its singers' heads and all — made up of homegrown footage of dancers and revelers worldwide of all stripes. With, naturally, a few grainy cameos.

Beyonce is donating proceeds from the song to "hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," and pointing people to a page on her website where they can donate. (You can find more information on donation efforts from the music community here.)

" Mi Gente," or "My People," had already cracked the Billboard Top 20 without Beyoncé's help. It stood at No. 19 on Monday's Hot 100 after 12 weeks on the chart.

Oddly enough, "Mi Gente" was already a remix of sorts. The song's earworm hook comes courtesy of Willy William's " Voodoo Song," which the veteran French DJ and vocalist released in France earlier this year.

