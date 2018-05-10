Top Stories: Detained Americans Return; Hawaiian Volcano Danger

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Meets 3 Americans Held In North Korea As They Return To U.S.

-- Scientists Warn That Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Could Erupt 'Ballistic Rocks'.

-- Dam Collapse Leaves At Least 20 Dead In Kenya.

-- In Election Upset, Malaysia's Mahathir Returns To Power After A Quarter Century.

-- 'I Look Forward' To Ending My Life, 104-Year-Old Assisted Suicide Advocate Says.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Holding Summit On Artificial Intelligence. ( Los Angeles Times)

Ford Suspends F-150 Truck Production After Fire. ( Detroit Free Press)

Deadly New Storm Strikes Northern India. ( Times Of India)

200th Anniversary Of Paul Revere's Death Observed. ( Boston Globe)

Mexican State Allows Nicknames Such As 'Big Moustache' On Ballot. ( AP)

