Nation & World

Blast Off To Bangaville In Tank And The Bangas' 'Spaceships' Video

By Marissa Lorusso
Published September 28, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT

If we had to guess, we'd say Bangaville is more a state of mind than a physical location. That's where we find ourselves at the beginning of the video for Tank and the Bangas' new single, "Spaceships."

The song captures the band's infectious energy — a mix of R&B, funk, hip-hop, pop and more — and its video is a fitting visual translation of that kinetic mosaic of influences. The colorful, imaginative video pictures members of the band — who won NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest — working boring jobs while dreaming about how a big windfall of cash might change their lives for the better — or worse.

"Spaceships" will appear on Tank and the Bangas' forthcoming album, set to be released in 2019.

