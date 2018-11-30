© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

New Music Friday For Nov. 30: The 5 Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published November 30, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
Alessia Cara, performing live earlier this month in Spain, released one of our must-hear albums for Nov. 30, <em>The Pains Of Growing.</em>
Alessia Cara, performing live earlier this month in Spain, released one of our must-hear albums for Nov. 30, <em>The Pains Of Growing.</em>

It's our final New Music Friday for 2018 – barring any big surprises, December is a pretty slow release month – but we end with some phenomenal new albums, including The 1975's Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,singer Alessia Cara's affecting coming-of-age manifesto The Pains Of Growing,an exercise in minimalism from rapper Earl Sweatshirt and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined this week by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Madden and Lyndsey McKenna as they do a quick look at the most essential new albums dropping on Nov. 30.

Featured Albums:

  • The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
    Featured Songs: "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" and "The Man Who Married A Robot/Love Theme"

  • Meek Mill: Championship
    Featured Song: "Oodles O' Noodles Babies"

  • J.I.D: DiCaprio 2
    Featured Song: "Off Da Zoinkys"

  • Alessia Cara: The Pains Of Growing
    Featured Song: "My Kind"

  • Earl Sweatshirt: Some Rap Songs
    Featured Song: "Shattered Dream"

    • Other Notable Releases For Nov. 30: Jeff Tweedy: Warm;Foxwarren: Foxwarren;Lil' Baby: Street Gossip;Neil Young: Songs For Judy;Bryan Ferry And His Orchestra: Bitter-Sweet

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton