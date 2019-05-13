Flying Lotus Imagines A Desert Full Of Fools In 'More' Video

If you're suddenly stranded on a foreign planet, would you trust the first rapping robot you meet?

After sharing "More," his latest track off his upcoming album Flamagra earlier this month, Flying Lotus drops a dystopian animation to the track directed by Shinichiro Watanabe.

Like FlyLo's last video, " Fire is Coming," the viewer is drawn into the story by way of a strange, hypnotic narrator. This time around, the orator is a robot, voiced by Anderson .Paak, at a makeshift kiosk selling free advice — "Your Ego Is Your Seed." As a destitute space traveler emerges from his wrecked ship, he encounters the robot and his ominous crow companion, only to learn his journey is about to get a whole lot worse.

"There's gotta be more to life than myself / That's when I caught light of myself / Gotta be somethin' more that I can't tell / Breakin' you down to size," .Paak rhymes on the song's guitar-guided chorus.

Flamagra, due out May 24 via Warp Records, marks the end of a five-year hiatus for the producer, writer and director. The 27-track album boasts features from Tierra Whack, Toro y Moi, Solange and more.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.