Playlist: Carly Rae Jepsen's Living Room Dance Party

By Carly Rae Jepsen
Published August 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen's chill summertime playlist features Fleetwood Mac, Robyn and Rosalía.
Editor's note: How could we not ask Carly Rae Jepsen queen of memes , feeler of the deepest feels, songwriter of bops — to make us a summer playlist ? She is, after all, one of our patron saints of roséwave , the seasonally-appropriate soundtrack meant to encompass the full spectrum of summertime living. Jepsen's new album,Dedicated , is out now.

This is a bit of an odd shuffle of songs because that's how I listen to music. Old and new and everything in-between. These songs remind me of my kinda chill summertime, though. Some sad, but mostly happy and all epic artists. These are artists worth digging into more if you don't know 'em yet. I think I'll title it, "Living room dance party at mine?" Thanks for listening; go drink the rosé and enjoy!

