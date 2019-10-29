© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Alcohol: Have You Ever Thought About Cutting Back?

By Allison Aubrey
Published October 29, 2019 at 3:32 PM EDT

Updated on November 1, 2019.

Taking a break from alcohol can have benefits. That's probably one reason why "Dry January" — the practice of starting the new year with a month-long break from drinking alcohol — has caught on. But knowing something is good for you isn't the same thing as following through with that behavior.

So Life Kitwants to know:

Have you ever tried "Dry January" or taking a break from alcohol for a period of time? What did you learn? What worked for you? Would you recommend it to others?

Nation & World
