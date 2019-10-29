Alcohol: Have You Ever Thought About Cutting Back?

Updated on November 1, 2019.

Taking a break from alcohol can have benefits. That's probably one reason why "Dry January" — the practice of starting the new year with a month-long break from drinking alcohol — has caught on. But knowing something is good for you isn't the same thing as following through with that behavior.

So Life Kitwants to know:

Have you ever tried "Dry January" or taking a break from alcohol for a period of time? What did you learn? What worked for you? Would you recommend it to others?

This form was closed on November 1, 2019.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.