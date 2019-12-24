Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays

You might know Norah Jones primarily as a jazz singer and pianist, but for just over a decade, she's also been a part of an alt-country trio called Puss N Boots. Norah Jones got together with fellow jazz artist Sasha Dobson and country player Catherine Popper in Brooklyn, N.Y. They started out just playing for fun and for their friends; that relaxed, friendly vibe is perfect for cozy holiday tunes.

They recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa, and today, they're playing some of it for you in a live mini concert recorded for World Cafe at Brooklyn Recording. Hear it all in the player above, starting with their song "It's Not Christmas Till You Come Home."

