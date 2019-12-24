© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published December 24, 2019 at 9:25 AM EST
Puss N Boots

You might know Norah Jones primarily as a jazz singer and pianist, but for just over a decade, she's also been a part of an alt-country trio called Puss N Boots. Norah Jones got together with fellow jazz artist Sasha Dobson and country player Catherine Popper in Brooklyn, N.Y. They started out just playing for fun and for their friends; that relaxed, friendly vibe is perfect for cozy holiday tunes.

They recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa, and today, they're playing some of it for you in a live mini concert recorded for World Cafe at Brooklyn Recording. Hear it all in the player above, starting with their song "It's Not Christmas Till You Come Home."

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Nation & World
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris