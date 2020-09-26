© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Claire Harbage
Tyrone Turner Carol GuzyCheryl Diaz Meyer
Published September 26, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT
Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.
Thousands of mourners paid their respects to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the two days her casket rested at the top of the Supreme Court steps, including former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her to the high court in 1993, and President Trump.

On Friday, Ginsburg lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman and the first Jewish person to be given that honor in the nation's history.

Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer, was only the second woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

We take a look at the past three days of remembrance for Ginsburg in photos.

Weds., Sept. 23, 2020:

People pay their respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg oies in repose at the US Supreme Court.
Claire Harbage / NPR

U.S. Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

The line to walk past the casket stretches down 2nd street near the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.
Claire Harbage / NPR

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

/ Carol Guzy for NPR

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., as they await the arrival of the casket on Wednesday.
Claire Harbage / NPR

Law Clerks line up to honor the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose flag-draped casket arrived to the U.S. Supreme Court.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania pay their respects for Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

From left, friends Sharon Gellin and Jennifer Howard, of Washington D.C., stand across the street from the Supreme Court with images of RBG.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

People draw messages to and about Justice Ginsburg on the sidewalk wall across from the Supreme Court.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Sally Sells with her daughter, Bromwyn Sells, 7, who was wearing both a dog mask and a Justice Ginsburg judicial robe. They drove from Sarasota, Fla in order to see Justice Ginsburg lying in repose.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Thousands of visitors line up to pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

Gavin Farmer, 9 years old looks on as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR

Ryan Cooper tries to calm Emily Stoinski after she was upset by a man proselytizing while they paid their respects for the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR

/ Carol Guzy for NPR

/ Carol Guzy for NPR

Fri., Sept. 25, 2020:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR

Female Democratic senators and congresswomen including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lined up to bid farewell to the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg whose body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol for two hours in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, 2020.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

Female Democratic senators and congresswomen including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer line up to bid farewell to the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg whose body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol for two hours in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, 2020.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

Female Democratic senators and congresswomen including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer line up to bid farewell to the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR

/ Carol Guzy for NPR

