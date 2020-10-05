-
Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
The conservative federal judge is just 48 years old and could affect social policy for generations to come if confirmed by the majority-Republican Senate.
Since Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Sept. 18, politicians, family members and fans of the renowned legal mind have been flocking to…
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. President Trump is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on Saturday.
Why is it OK for a senior correspondent to be close friends with a key source on her beat, but it's not OK for her colleague to march in a Black Lives Matter protest?
In a ceremony inside the court's Great Hall, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt eulogizes Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "path-marking role model for women and girls of all ages."
The Republican senator from Utah announced he would "follow the Constitution and precedent" in considering the president's nominee.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voters elected a GOP Senate in 2016 and strengthened it in 2018 because they wanted action on the president's federal judicial nominations.
The justice, who died last Friday, will be buried Sept. 29 at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband of 56 years, Marty Ginsburg.