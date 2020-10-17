Lake Wylie Demonstration To Honor Ginsburg, Protest New Justice Confirmation

Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died last month from cancer complications at the age of 87.

Carmen Quesada, an organizer of the event, says it is also being held to protest a replacement for Ginsburg possibly being confirmed while a large number of people throughout the country have already voted for the Nov. 3 election.

She says they want their message to reach Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"That there are people in his district opposed to his decision to fill this position despite the fact that the election has already started and that previously he had said that he would never vote to fill a position once the election had started," Quesada said.

Graham chairs the Judiciary Committee, which held confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett this week. She was nominated by President Trump to replace Ginsburg.

The Lake Wylie event is one of about 300 being held across the country Friday and Saturday to protest the nomination.

Lake Wylie participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance as they hold their signs along Highway 49 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.