© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina News

Lake Wylie Demonstration To Honor Ginsburg, Protest New Justice Confirmation

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 17, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
119948358_10158589395051838_2787341151608227805_n.jpg
Courtesy of Erin Brighton
A sign honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's wish for her replacement justice to be installed after the election was held at the U.S. Supreme Court just after her death.

Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died last month from cancer complications at the age of 87.

Carmen Quesada, an organizer of the event, says it is also being held to protest a replacement for Ginsburg possibly being confirmed while a large number of people throughout the country have already voted for the Nov. 3 election.

She says they want their message to reach Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"That there are people in his district opposed to his decision to fill this position despite the fact that the election has already started and that previously he had said that he would never vote to fill a position once the election had started," Quesada said.

Graham chairs the Judiciary Committee, which held confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett this week. She was nominated by President Trump to replace Ginsburg.

The Lake Wylie event is one of about 300 being held across the country Friday and Saturday to protest the nomination.

Lake Wylie participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance as they hold their signs along Highway 49 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

South Carolina NewsRuth Bader GinsburgAmy Coney BarrettLake WylieU.S. Supreme Court
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s  All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn