-
Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
-
With fall weather quickly approaching, making a trip to the lake for a dip in late September may not be in your weekend plans.But for two men this past…
-
A 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Wylie early Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the victim as Victor Albert Wiggins.CMPD says…
-
This week's massive sewage spill at a creek in north Charlotte was the largest ever recorded by Charlotte Water.In total, an estimated 15.4 million…
-
Boating season gets into full swing this holiday weekend on North Carolina's lakes and waterways. Public safety officials will be out enforcing the rules,…
-
Updated 4:50 p.m.Many of the boat ramps on Lake Wylie and Lake Norman are now closed as the region's drought persists. Duke Energy announced new closings…
-
Duke Energy has asked a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, to review its request for a longer license to manage about 300 miles of the Catawba River…
-
On Tuesday night, the Tega Cay city council voted to purchase private sewage-treatment plants that have been regularly polluting Lake Wylie in York…
-
More than 48,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Lake Wylie on Friday. This is just two weeks after the EPA issued a notice of violation against the…
-
The Tega Cay city council will meet Monday night to discuss whether to purchase a private sewage-treatment company and bring it under the city's…