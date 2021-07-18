Don't Swim In Lake Wylie's Paw Creek Cove After Sewage Spill, Mecklenburg Officials Say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services issued a no swimming advisory Sunday for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie after more than 800,000 gallons of sewage was accidentally discharged nearby.

Officials said a "pipe alignment issue" at the Paw Creek Lift Station on Old Dowd Road due to nearby construction caused the problem, which caused about 847,000 gallons of sewage to leak. The pipe has since been fixed.

The county will monitor water in the area until officials are sure it's safe for people to swim again. That's standard procedure.

"Since Paw Creek Cove is on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health," Storm Water Services' Rusty Rozelle said in a statement.