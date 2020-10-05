-
A Pennsylvania county asked the new justice to disqualify herself because her nomination and confirmation is "unprecedented" and linked, by Trump, to his own reelection. It later reversed itself.
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
A 51-48 cloture vote in the Senate on Sunday sets the stage for a final confirmation vote Monday evening — just over a week before the general election.
Democrats boycotted the vote, pointing to what they called the damage she would do to health care, and reproductive and voting rights, and the fact the vote took place amid the presidential election.
Democrats see Mitch McConnell's rush to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as unprecedented and "outrageous," but they have little power to stop it in a GOP-controlled Senate.
Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Republicans are enjoying a grand slam in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and a victory already won thanks to their majority. They argue she is tailor-made for a lifetime post.
The Senate minority can't stop Amy Coney Barrett from ascending to the Supreme Court, so it did as much as possible to tar her in the eyes of the public as an extremist rubber stamp for Trump.
The panel plans to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 22, despite attempts by Democrats to delay the proceedings.
Republicans are bringing supporters of Judge Barrett to testify, while Democrats call on advocates for issues they believe are threatened by Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court.