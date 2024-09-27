Live updates: Flooding caused by Helene continues in North Carolina

Potable water is on its way to Asheville, according to a city spokesperson. But regular city water service restoration will be "an extended effort."

Woodfin and many Asheville residents have been without drinking water since yesterday.

In a video posted on the Facebook group Asheville Politics, city council member Maggie Ullman said that the city is "working heavily" on a water distribution plan. "I don't know the details of that plan, but details should be coming shortly," she said at 11 a.m.

Ullman also said, "Verizon is working on getting cellular access repaired."

In a news release Saturday afternoon, city leaders said extensive repairs are required to bring Asheville's water system back online.

"A preliminary assessment on Saturday morning revealed that Tropical Storm Helene severely damaged the City of Asheville’s water system. Extensive repairs are required. Water Resources has already engaged government and private sector partners to begin the procurement process for additional materials, equipment and personnel," the release stated.

"Helene was a generational weather event. Although providing an accurate timeline is impossible, service restoration will be an extended effort. We are grateful for your patience while we dedicate every possible resource to reconstructing the damaged portions of our water system."

Additional updates on city of Asheville water services and other public information is available here.