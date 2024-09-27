LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Flooding caused by Helene continues in North Carolina
Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region. The massive storm moved across Georgia and parts of the Carolinas bringing damaging winds and catastrophic flooding. WFAE will provide continuing coverage of Helene here.
Water for public distribution on its way to Asheville; city system wiped out in storm
Potable water is on its way to Asheville, according to a city spokesperson. But regular city water service restoration will be "an extended effort."
Woodfin and many Asheville residents have been without drinking water since yesterday.
In a video posted on the Facebook group Asheville Politics, city council member Maggie Ullman said that the city is "working heavily" on a water distribution plan. "I don't know the details of that plan, but details should be coming shortly," she said at 11 a.m.
Ullman also said, "Verizon is working on getting cellular access repaired."
In a news release Saturday afternoon, city leaders said extensive repairs are required to bring Asheville's water system back online.
"A preliminary assessment on Saturday morning revealed that Tropical Storm Helene severely damaged the City of Asheville’s water system. Extensive repairs are required. Water Resources has already engaged government and private sector partners to begin the procurement process for additional materials, equipment and personnel," the release stated.
"Helene was a generational weather event. Although providing an accurate timeline is impossible, service restoration will be an extended effort. We are grateful for your patience while we dedicate every possible resource to reconstructing the damaged portions of our water system."
Additional updates on city of Asheville water services and other public information is available here.
WCU suspends classes 1 week. Campus open for essential services to students
Western Carolina University is suspending classes through Friday, Oct. 4, but services on campus are available to students.
"...We advise students not to leave the area due to major interstate closures in multiple areas. For similar reasons, we advise concerned parents and loved ones not to attempt to travel to campus," officials said in a news release Saturday.
Campus leaders say emergency services and essential student services will remain operational. Food services are limited but available.
"Students may make landline calls from the University Center from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. We are working to distribute this information to off-campus housing and in the community," the release stated.
The campus is experiencing - like most all of the region - widespread internet and cellular outages.
Search and rescue underway across WNC; supplies will be flown in
First responders are conducting search and rescue operations across the region, the governor's office said Saturday. Supplies are being delivered by air as the vast majority of roads are either impassable, unsafe or closed.
As the region entered Day Two of devastation from flooding and tropical storm winds, Western North Carolina largely is without power, internet, cell phone service, and in some cases, water. Many communities are effectively isolated and stranded.
Utility crews are responding from across the country for restoration and repair efforts, according to a news release Saturday from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Sixteen shelters housed approximately 1,100 residents last night.
Cell phone service in flooded NC mountains
State officials say service is out but telecommunication tower owners have enacted "disaster roaming" so that when one company has restored service, residents in the area will have connections - regardless of their cellular carrier.
Search and rescue after floods
So far, the governor's office estimates, more than 200 people have been rescued from flood waters in North Carolina following Helene’s torrential rains. Teams from 19 states and three federal teams have joined North Carolina first responders in the effort.
“This is a historic and catastrophic storm for Western North Carolina and I’m grateful to first responders working right now to save lives and evacuate residents,” Cooper said. “Efforts are also underway to get power and communications restored, and we’re bringing in needed supplies by air.”
“The State Emergency Response Team is working around the clock responding to severe impacts from Helene’s devastation. We are grateful for our local, state and federal partners and their teamwork to help North Carolinians hit hard by this storm,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Please remain aware of hazards and follow directions from local officials to protect life and safety.”
Roads inaccessible
"As of Saturday morning, about 418 state-maintained roads remained closed, mostly due to flooding," the governor said. In WNC, 11 landslides have been confirmed.
Roads are broadly considered unsafe or off limits. "This includes major closures on Interstates 26 and 40 around Asheville, plus dozens of locations along several U.S. and N.C. highway routes," the governor's office shared.
Evacuation order remains for some areas around Mountain Island Lake
A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Riverhaven Drive and parts of Beagle Club Road, Harwood Lane, Foggy Bank Lane and Hart Road near Mountain Island Lake.
There is a voluntary evacuation order for areas near Allison Ferry Road near Mountain Island Lake, Arthur Auten Drive, Drake Cove Road, Neck Rd, Ballypat Lane, Johnson David Road, and Latta Springs.
A shelter is open at the Tuckaseegee Recreation Center.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management urges those living near the Catawba River and the county's lakes to remain alert for flooding.
Flood waters can continue to rise without rainfall. Large amounts of rainwater will continue to move through the Catawba River system today.
CharMeck ALERT: There is an evacuation order in place for the area of Riverside Dr, Lake Dr, Riverhaven Dr and parts of Beagle Club Rd, Harwood Lane, Foggy Bank Lane, & Hart Rd near Mountain Island Lake. LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! FLOOD WATERS continue to RISE. A shelter is open at… pic.twitter.com/d1DreWCSQ4— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 28, 2024
CharMeckALERT: Morning Update: Things might get worse before they get better. Residents near shorelines need to STAY ALERT to changing conditions. Flood waters will rise, even without rain.— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 28, 2024
Water will continue to rise rapidly causing flooding along the shorelines of lakes and… pic.twitter.com/uqdeLASt22
NCDOT: Western North Carolina closed
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Saturday morning that more than 400 roads in North Carolina are closed and all roads in the western part of the state should be considered closed. Interstates 26 and 40 are impassible in multiple locations. Motorists are asked not to drive in this area.
As of this morning, over 400 roads remain closed in NC. All roads in Western NC should be considered closed.— NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 28, 2024
Remember: As crews work to clear and inspect roads and bridges, please give them room.
Go to https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk for the latest road information. pic.twitter.com/0XkeU3HErA
The agency posted some photos of flooded roads on its X account.
🚨 All roads in Western NC should be considered closed 🚨— NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 27, 2024
Do not travel unless an emergency or seeking higher ground
Do not drive through standing water
Respect barricades and road closures#TurnAroundDontDrown #Helene #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gjfrZJBPHm
A few recent images...— NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 27, 2024
📸 I-40, looking down at U.S. 74
📸 Greene Rd. Bridge in Newland
📸 Boone Mall parking lot
📸 I-26 @ MM 45
▶️ I-26 closed in both directions b/t MM 49-53
⚠️ Don't go out today if you don't have to
✔️ https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk for updates#Helene #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uM7DjteI8v
Visit DriveNC.gov for current road conditions.
Lack of cell service hinders post-storm recovery; 'Disaster roaming' enabled
Thousands of Western North Carolinians remain isolated after the storm with cell phone networks down across the region.
A spokesperson from the NC Emergency Management office told BPR that the network providers have enabled "disaster roaming." Regardless of what service a person has, if they are in an area with any functional network, they will be able to make calls or send text messages.
Representatives from Verizon and AT&T said their teams are working as quickly as possible to restore service.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Buncombe County officials said they have requested wifi units to give people access at the shelters, and they hope the units will arrive today.
Lake Lure dam no longer in imminent danger of failing
By Friday night, officials in Rutherford County said one of the most dramatic outcomes of the historic flooding in western North Carolina was no longer on the table, as it appeared the dam at Lake Lure would hold.
Officials said earlier Friday that the dam was in "imminent danger" of failing and unleashing a massive torrent of water. Residents and emergency workers evacuated downstream communities.
At 8 pm, Rutherford emergency officials said the immediate crisis had passed. Though the dam was damaged, and water spilled over its top and around it, it would not collapse.
"Engineers have evaluated the Lake Lure Dam and determined it is no longer at imminent risk of failure. The flow rate has been controlled, and there is no immediate danger," officials posted.
Still, the dam's structural supports were damaged, and it remains to be seen how extensive that damage is.
Hundreds of trees down, roads blocked in Charlotte
The city of Charlotte said that as of 6:30 pm Friday, it had received requests to clear 346 downed trees. Across Charlotte, 121 roads were completely blocked by fallen trees, including busy thoroughfares like Monroe Road and neighborhood streets.
By Friday evening, 73% of those roads had been cleared and reopened, and crews were working on the rest, Charlotte officials said. Workers planned to resume clearing trees and reopening roads at 6:30 am Saturday.
Power restoration begins in North Carolina and South Carolina
Power crews began restoring electricity in North Carolina and South Carolina on Friday, as Helene — now a tropical depression — quickly moved out of the region.
Duke Energy reported that 1.3 million customers were without power in both states as of Friday night, split roughly evenly.
In Mecklenburg County, 76,460 customers were without power as of 8:30 pm, down from more than 100,000 in the afternoon.
In Gaston County, 34,000 customers — more than half of those the utility serves — were in the dark Friday night.
In Buncombe County, home to Asheville, more than 211,000 customers were without power — basically everyone.
Blue Ridge Energy, which serves many mountain communities, reported lower total outage numbers but high shares of their customers without power: 72% of Watauga, 86% of Wilkes and 96% of Caldwell County customers were in the dark Friday.
Floodgates opened at Cowans Ford Dam; water levels to rise
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management officials said Friday night that Duke Energy has opened floodgates on Cowans Ford Dam and that water levels downstream, especially on Mountain Island Lake, will continue to rise overnight.
Even as the storm's remnants dribble into the Midwest, rain from the historic flooding in western North Carolina is moving down through the Charlotte region's rivers.
"Flood waters will rise, even without rain. Actively monitor lake levels," officials posted. Mountain Island Lake was expected to reach levels 10 feet above previous records. Voluntary and mandatory evacuations were in place in some neighborhoods along the rivers in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.
CharMeckALERT: OVERNIGHT ADVISORY: Water will continue to flood into Mountain Island Lake as it moves from Lake Norman to Lake Wylie along the Catawba River. STAY ALERT to changing conditions. Flood waters will rise, even without rain. Actively monitor lake levels. A shelter is…— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 27, 2024
Asheville enforcing curfew in the wake of devastating floods
There will be a curfew for the next two nights in Asheville starting Friday (Sept. 27) evening, at 7:30 p.m., according to Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb. The curfew runs through dawn Saturday and Sunday.
During a joint news conference with Buncombe County leaders on Friday afternoon, Lamb said the curfew requires people to stay sheltered and off the roads.
“It's very dangerous out there,” Lamb said. “There are no traffic signals. Intersections are dangerous, roadways are dangerous and power lines are down.”
Stephanie Rogers/BPR Downtown Asheville
Emergency Services Director Taylor Jones called the impact of Hurricane Helene "unequivocally the most significant natural disaster of our lifetime in Buncombe County."
This morning, the city opened an emergency shelter at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That has almost reached its capacity of 400, according to officials. The county has a shelter at the WNC Ag Center with a capacity of 500. So far, around 150 people are there, according to county manager Avril Pinder.
The city and county plan to open a third shelter at AB-Tech soon, despite no power being available there. It will have a 500 capacity.
City and county officials could not confirm whether there have been fatalities due to the devastating flooding, landslides and treacherous conditions.
They said they have fielded more than 5,000 emergency calls and have been handling 9 to 10 calls per minute. Emergency officials have also conducted more than 130 swiftwater rescue operations.
Large swaths of I-40 and I-26 are damaged by flooding and landslides and will remain closed. Most of the region has lost cell service or electricity - or both.
Flash Flood Warning for communities near Mountain Island Lake to Lake Wylie
A flash flood warning is in effect for many communities bordering the Catawba River from Mountain Island Lake to Lake Wylie. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management says residents should prepare to evacuate as Duke Energy moves large amounts of rainwater through the Catawba River System from Lake Norman through Mountain Island Lake to Lake Wylie. For those looking for a shelter, one is in place at the Tuckaseegee Recreation Center.
CharMeck ALERT: FLASH FLOOD warning. Duke Energy needs to move large amounts of rainwater through the Catawba River System from Lake Norman to Lake Wylie through Mountain Island Lake. Flood waters will rise RAPIDLY and conditions will change quickly. Prepare to EVACUATE the… pic.twitter.com/tiivHvopvp— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 27, 2024
Gaston County officials say Mountain Island Lake levels are expected to rise 10 feet above maximum levels. There’s now a voluntary evacuation order for the Nivens Cove neighborhood. Officers are going door to door to notify residents about the rising water. Gaston County will move its emergency shelter from the Citizens Resource Center in Dallas to Belmont Middle School in Belmont.
NCDOT officials said I-26 and I-40 closed due to flooding
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Interstate 26 and 40 are closed due to flooding in both directions. NCDOT officials are warning commuters not to drive unless it is an emergency to seek higher ground. For the latest roadway conditions you can check DriveNC.gov.
🚧 Traffic Alert 🚧— NCDOT I-26 (@NCDOT_I26) September 27, 2024
▶️ I-26 is closed in both directions
⚠️ mile markers 49 and 53
❗ Roadway is flooded
✔️ Check https://t.co/qSiPaEM7XW for updates#Helene #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vPHnEVrT0G
Officials warn Lake Lure Dam could fail
In the Piedmont region,the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency in Rutherford County.
URGENT: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE LAKE LURE DAM! DAM FAILURE IMMINENT! RSIDENTS BELOW THE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY! #ncwx https://t.co/InksFUUYF6— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 27, 2024
Officials warn that the Lake Lure Dam in Rutherford could soon fail. Officials are urging residents that live below the dam to evacuate and move to higher grounds.
Governor Roy Cooper and officials give updates on Tropical Storm Helene impact
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials gave an update on the impact of Tropical Storm Helene has had on the state. Cooper said that two people have died during the storm: One person in Catawba County in a car accident and one who was killed in Charlotte after a tree fell on a home.
During the press conference Friday morning, Cooper also noted that as the rain moves out, it doesn’t mean the impacts of the storm are done. “This fierce storm will move out of our state in the next 24 hours,” Cooper said. “The danger will not be over. Tropical storm-force winds that border on hurricane strength are happening right now across western North Carolina, trees are falling, causing widespread power outages.”
🔴 LIVE: Gov. Cooper and Emergency Management officials share an update on Hurricane Helene. https://t.co/jZKsHHvlGx— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 27, 2024
According to Duke Energy’s outage map there are over 670,000 people without power in North Carolina and 620,000 in South Carolina
“We're also currently aware of 290 closed roads for the people in western North Carolina who do not travel unless there is an emergency,” Cooper also said.
Flash Flood Warnings continue across the Piedmont until Sunday
Tropical Storm Helene has brought historic rainfall to some parts of the Carolinas and has caused major flooding. The National Weather Service has several cities under Flash Flood Emergencies including, Asheville, Hendersonville and Spartanburg. NWS said the rainfall will cause creeks, streams, and roads to be flooded. Much of the Piedmont will remain in a Flash Flood Warning until Sunday morning at 2:30 AM.
Here is a map of the current Flash Flood Emergencies across the western Carolinas. In the areas highlighted expect life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas. Widespread road closures. Widespread life-threatening landslide activity across the mountains. pic.twitter.com/s78f20eDoR— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 27, 2024
Charlotte Douglas Airport delays rise due to Tropical Storm Helene
Tropical Storm Helene is moving through the Carolinas and is causing problems for travelers in the air and on the ground. Airports across the East Coast are being delayed due to the heavy rainfall and wind.
According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 473 flights have been delayed and 340 have been canceled. If you’re traveling today, you can track your flights status at cltairport.com
Hurricane Helene is causing numerous flight delays and cancellations across the region. 🌧️💧 As always, we recommend passengers check their airline’s flight status before heading to the Airport, including those picking up arriving passengers. pic.twitter.com/gr6meIlH7A— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 27, 2024
President Biden declares state of emergency for North Carolina and South Carolina
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for both North Carolina and South Carolina in anticipation of high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Helene.
The emergency declarations, announced on Thursday, unlock federal funding to help state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions that result from the storm.
The declarations also allow the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts.
In addition, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster have also declared states of emergency in both states, activating the National Guard and deploying swift-water teams ahead of the storm.
"Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state," Cooper said in a statement. "Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area."
In a statement, McMaster similarly warned South Carolina residents to stay safe during the storm.
"Although South Carolina will likely avoid the brunt of Hurricane Helene's impacts, the storm is still expected to bring dangerous flooding, high winds, and isolated tornadoes to many parts of the state," McMaster said. "South Carolinians in potentially affected areas should start to take precautions now and monitor local weather forecasts over the next several days."
Cleveland County Fair delays opening as Helene brings high winds, rain
The Cleveland County Fair will open to the public on Friday, one day after it's planned opening was canceled due to Tropical Storm Helene.
"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate this 'fair weather,'" the fair said in a message shared on social media.
"If you've been to the fair before, you know it's part of the tradition, and this year, Hurricane Helene is taking to the next level for our 100th anniversary!"
The fair added that all fair activities, including barn and grandstand events would not take place as scheduled on Thursday.
The fair will run through Oct. 6 in Shelby, N.C.
Union County 'inundated' with 911 calls, officials say
Union County emergency management officials said they are "inundated" with 911 calls Friday morning, mostly about downed trees. They're activating the county's emergency management center to coordinate the response.
"We are working to keep our residents safe and informed as Tropical Storm Helene impact Union County," Emergency Management Director Andrew Ansley said. "We are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds, which are causing debris in roads and flash flooding. We urge everyone to use precaution and avoid driving if possible."
Emergency officials ask people to stay off the roads
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Services officials asked people to stay off the roads on Friday unless travel is essential.
Hazards on the roads include downed trees, power lines and flooded areas.
North Tryon Street at 16th Street, a frequently flood-prone area, is shut down, police said, as are Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Queens Road and a lane on I-77 south of uptown.
Hurricane Helene is here. Our team is actively responding. High winds and heavy rain will be here throughout the morning.— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 27, 2024
Here are some morning updates:
- Thousands of residents in Mecklenburg Co are without power. Report outages to provider, NOT 911.
- Mandatory evacuation… pic.twitter.com/h921FjXIgW
Flood warning issued for Charlotte region; roads closed
The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Gaston, Lincoln, Cleveland, Catawba and York counties. Officials said the heavy rain may cause some rivers and creeks to overflow across the area. Damien Gonzales, Deputy Director of Operations for MEDIC, said agencies are staffed up for the storm.
"We have the infrastructure secured to withstand the challenges ahead of us including maintaining our 911 call center and we have increased our fuel surplus for our fleet. Our staffing levels have been supplemented with overtime and we are prepared to rise and meet any demand which occurs in the next couple of days," he said.
Several more inches of rain are expected across much of North and South Carolina, with historic totals predicted in the mountains. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say more than 40 secondary roads are currently blocked due to high water or downed trees with at least 10 traffic signal malfunctions across the city.
In Gaston County, Highway 321 is closed due to flooding north of I-85 and officials there have opened an emergency shelter at the Citizens Resource Center on Dallas Cherryville Highway in Dallas in response to voluntary evacuations underway in neighborhoods in Lowell and Mount Holly. Nearly 20,000 customers are without power in Gaston County and 13,000 more are out in Concord and Kannapolis.
Almost 900,000 Duke Energy customers without power in the Carolinas
As of 8 am, about 880,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and South Carolina, Duke Energy reported.
About 78,000 of those were in Mecklenburg County, along with more than 21,000 in Gaston County, almost 13,000 in Cabarrus County and 11,000 in Union County.
Across the southeast US, an estimated 3.2 million customers were without power, concentrated in Florida and Georgia.
Over 3.2 million electric customers are currently without power due to #HurricaneHelene.— PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) September 27, 2024
1.2 million out in #Florida
936k out in #Georgia
849k out #SouthCarolina
264k out #NorthCarolina
[2024-09-27 6:56 AM EDT] https://t.co/8cAFt3zGJe #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/7EZmp53KEq
Mandatory evacuations underway near Mountain Island Lake
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said mandatory evacuations are underway around Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Riverhaven Drive, Beagle Club Road and Hart Road near Mountain Island Lake as floodwaters begin to rise.
Officials have been warning of possibly historic levels of flooding caused by the storm as it rolls through western North Carolina, with floodwaters moving down from the mountains to the Catawba River and local lakes.
The Tuckaseegee Recreation Center has been opened as a shelter for evacuees.
CharMeckALERT: MANDATORY EVACUATION for the area of Riverside Dr, Lake Dr, Riverhaven Dr and parts of Beagle Club Rd & Hart Rd near Mtn Island Lake. FLOOD waters are rising. A shelter is open at Tuckaseegee Rec Center at 4820 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC. @CharlotteFire crews… pic.twitter.com/HFvjnj3EeB— Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) September 27, 2024
One person killed in Charlotte by falling tree
Charlotte Fire Department officials said one person was killed early Friday when a tree fell on their house in west Charlotte as Helene, now a tropical storm, passed through the area.
The house is in the 5400 block of Brookway Drive, near Rozelles Ferry Road. The tree fell shortly after 5 a.m.
One other person was also trapped in the house but survived. Minor children in the house were not injured, firefighters said.
At approximately 5:11 a.m., Charlotte Fire responded to an emergency on the 4200 block of Brookway Drive, where a tree had fallen onto a home, trapping two people inside. One person was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, the other person was found deceased.…— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 27, 2024