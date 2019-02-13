SC House Passes Ban On Local Tobacco Regulations

The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill that would keep local governments from passing any additional regulations on cigarettes or electronic cigarettes.

The House voted 69-37 on Wednesday on the proposal that prevents local bans on ingredients, flavors or the licensing of tobacco products.



Supporters say the ban would prevent a patchwork of regulations. The House has already passed a bill banning minors from entering vaping shops and other places that sell electronic cigarettes.



The House debated the bill for about an hour. Some lawmakers compared it to a proposal to prevent local governments from banning plastic bags.



The tobacco bill will move on to the Senate after a last perfunctory vote.

Copyright 2019 WFAE