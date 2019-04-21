© 2020 WFAE
National Weather Service Confirms Multiple Tornado Touch Downs In The Carolinas

WFAE | By Mark Rumsey
Published April 21, 2019 at 11:10 AM EDT

The National Weather Service confirms that severe storms spawned about a dozen tornadoes in the Carolinas on Friday. One of those twisters touched down Friday afternoon in northern Gaston County, traveling more than 7 miles and crossing into Lincoln County before lifting north of Lincolnton.

Another tornado touched down briefly north of Hiddenite, in eastern Alexander County. Both storms damaged or uprooted trees, and in Lincolnton a tree fell onto a car.

The weather service says several tornadoes also touched down Friday in central North Carolina, and in the South Carolina Midlands, where several trees landed on homes.

No serious injuries were reported from Friday's severe weather in the Carolinas.

