NC Car Race Draws Thousands After Dubbing Itself A 'Protest'

A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”

The governor's office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon earlier this week that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

But news outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night. A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”

NEW: @AceSpeedway in @AlamanceNC is defying @NC_Governor's phase two #coronavirus restrictions. The track went on w a planned race tonight under the guise of a "peaceful protest" in order to gain 1st amendment protections. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uxl2KeL3y1 — Briana Conner (@BrianaReports) June 7, 2020

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it is “evaluating the events.”

