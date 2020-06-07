© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

NC Car Race Draws Thousands After Dubbing Itself A 'Protest'

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
ace_speedway_0.jpg
Ace Speedway
/
Facebook

A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”

The governor's office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon earlier this week that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

But news outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night. A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it is “evaluating the events.”

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

Local NewsCoronavirus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press