Local News

Charlotte Area Pounded By Torrential Rain, Flooding

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published November 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST
Freedom Park Flooding
The Charlotte area is under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. Thursday as heavy thunderstorms poured rain that flooded streets and low-lying areas. Significant flooding has been reported in areas just west and north of Charlotte, including along parts of I-85.

Catawba County declared a state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. because of flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions caused by the rain. That declaration allows Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts. And Duke Energy is warning residents near rivers, lakes, and streams to be careful as the Catawba-Wateree River basin is experiencing high water and significant inflows.

Meanwhile, there were reports of I-277 around uptown being flooded, as well as standing water in area parks such as Freedom Park.

WCNC meteorologist Brad Panovich tweeted that Little Sugar Creek at Kings Drive set a record crest at 15.2 feet.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to multiple reports of flooding, and reminded people not to attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water.

Flash flooding has also led to at least one school being evacuated. Corvian Community School in northeast Charlotte said it was working with the fire department to get everyone out of its elementary school building, and would be sending students at 12:30 p.m. due to flash flooding at that school's campus. Students were being transported to the high school, where they could then be picked up by parents or guardians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local NewsSevere Weather
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade