Charlotte Area Pounded By Torrential Rain, Flooding

The Charlotte area is under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. Thursday as heavy thunderstorms poured rain that flooded streets and low-lying areas. Significant flooding has been reported in areas just west and north of Charlotte, including along parts of I-85.

Catawba County declared a state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. because of flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions caused by the rain. That declaration allows Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts. And Duke Energy is warning residents near rivers, lakes, and streams to be careful as the Catawba-Wateree River basin is experiencing high water and significant inflows.

Meanwhile, there were reports of I-277 around uptown being flooded, as well as standing water in area parks such as Freedom Park.

WCNC meteorologist Brad Panovich tweeted that Little Sugar Creek at Kings Drive set a record crest at 15.2 feet.

The Little Sugar Creek at Kings Drive has now set a record crest at 15.2' breaking the all-time record crest set with Hurricane Danny back in 1997. #cltwx #ncwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/qJ0PV2WwXR — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 12, 2020

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to multiple reports of flooding, and reminded people not to attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water.

CFD crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water; pic.twitter.com/5KXhKX283W — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020

Flash flooding has also led to at least one school being evacuated. Corvian Community School in northeast Charlotte said it was working with the fire department to get everyone out of its elementary school building, and would be sending students at 12:30 p.m. due to flash flooding at that school's campus. Students were being transported to the high school, where they could then be picked up by parents or guardians.

