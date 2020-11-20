Judge Orders Applications To Reopen for $335 COVID-19 Grants

Families or caregivers with school-aged children who missed an Oct. 15 deadline for new state COVID-19 grants will have another chance to apply. A judge ordered applications for the $335 Extra Credit grants to be reopened after legal aid groups filed suit.

Pexels

About 1 million families are expected to receive the grants to help cover costs of remote learning and child care during the pandemic. The state legislature in September approved spending about $440 million in federal CARES Act funds on the program.

People who paid state taxes last year are getting the grants automatically. But legal aid groups said in their suit that as many as 200,000 more families or caregivers would miss out because they didn't file tax returns.

The suit said many may not have heard about the grants in time to file applications by the Oct. 15 deadline.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has set up an online application at 335forNC.com. The new deadline is Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.