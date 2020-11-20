© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Judge Orders Applications To Reopen for $335 COVID-19 Grants

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published November 20, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST

Families or caregivers with school-aged children who missed an Oct. 15 deadline for new state COVID-19 grants will have another chance to apply. A judge ordered applications for the $335 Extra Credit grants to be reopened after legal aid groups filed suit.

money calculator
Pexels

About 1 million families are expected to receive the grants to help cover costs of remote learning and child care during the pandemic. The state legislature in September approved spending about $440 million in federal CARES Act funds on the program.

People who paid state taxes last year are getting the grants automatically. But legal aid groups said in their suit that as many as 200,000 more families or caregivers would miss out because they didn't file tax returns.

The suit said many may not have heard about the grants in time to file applications by the Oct. 15 deadline.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has set up an online application at 335forNC.com. The new deadline is Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Local NewsCoronavirus
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
See stories by David Boraks
Related Content