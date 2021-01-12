Charlotte Rescue Mission Suspends Admissions After COVID-19 Outbreak

The Charlotte Rescue Mission has stopped admitting new residents at its men’s facility due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

There were 87 residents at the facility receiving residential treatment for drug and alcohol use before the outbreak, said Chief Program Officer Trina Fullard. The organization works mainly with those experiencing homelessness and helps residents find work and housing.

The latest information released by Mecklenburg County on Jan. 12 shows 20 resident cases and one staff member case linked to the rescue mission. The Charlotte Rescue Mission says there have been no hospitalizations.

A few residents showed symptoms about a week ago and were immediately tested, Fullard said.

Residents that tested positive have been moved to the county isolation hotel and are being monitored by the county health department, she said. Remaining residents are spread across the facility and are now receiving what would be in-person treatment virtually.

Fullard says they had taken steps to keep COVID-19 out of the facility during the pandemic.

“We, over the last 10 months, have been diligent about mask wearing, about washing hands, social distancing,” Fullard said. “We restricted movement outside the building.”

The facility will not reopen until Mecklenburg County officials clear them to do so, Fullard said.

“Our concern is that there are people out there on the streets that need our help, and we currently can’t open our doors to provide that for them,” she said.