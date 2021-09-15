Local Nonprofit Challenge Guidelines

University Radio Foundation, Inc. doing business as WFAE Radio 90.7fm, 8801 J.M. Keynes Dr., Ste. 91 Charlotte, NC 28262 ("Sponsor" or "WFAE") invites you to tell us your favorite eligible nonprofit in our broadcast area. “Eligible non-profit” means a non-profit organization whose main offices are within WFAE’s broadcast area. “Eligible local non-profit” excludes any non-profit organizations that employ Sponsor’s employees (and their family members), Sponsor’s board members (and their family members), and businesses that are contractors or vendors to Sponsor. Vote for your favorite eligible local non-profit between 6:00:01 am Eastern Time on September 15, 2021 through 11:59:59 Eastern Time on September 15, 2021 by calling us at 704-549-9000 or at WFAE.org. We hope you will also take the opportunity to make a donation to WFAE, but no donation is required to vote.Votes will be tallied in early July and the winning local non-profit will be offered one (1) WFAE sponsorship package worth $2500 in no-change sponsorship messages, valued at current rate card rates, with WFAE to be used prior to January 31, 2022. In the event of a tie between eligible local non-profits, WFAE will select a winner at random from among the tied entries. An alternate winner will be selected from remaining eligible non-profits if a potential winner is disqualified or declines the no charge sponsorship offer. Any voting errors or issues in connection with this promotion will be resolved according to WFAE’s records and judgment.Sustaining members can emailto vote.